2021 August 18 12:32

A.P. Moller – Maersk appoints Mohit Bhatia as Head, Maersk Global Service Centres

A.P. Moller - Maersk has appointed Mohit Bhatia as Senior Vice President and Head of Maersk Global Service Centres (GSC) effective 1st August 2021. Mohit previously held the position of Joint Managing Director, Maersk GSC, with responsibility for Finance before taking over the overall leadership including commercial and operations functions, according to the company's release.

An industry stalwart, Mohit brings strong expertise of over 30 years in transforming and managing large companies across IT, banking and food & snacking sectors. Mohit is an accomplished Chartered Accountant and finance professional who is skilled in CFO responsibilities, business processes, re-engineering, global delivery, shared services, and business transformations including successful implementations of technology platforms and digital & robotic process automation. Mohit joined Maersk in 2019 and has since then demonstrated his strong strategic mindset, execution focus and leadership capabilities.

The Maersk GSC plays a critical role in delivering customer outcomes and enables decision making and prioritization for Maersk based on its end-to-end process view. To enable Maersk’s vision of becoming an integrated container logistics company, Maersk GSC has locked down the following four themes as a part of its priorities:

GSC’s direct contribution to customer experience outcomes, and support to Maersk’s overall growth agenda

Drive best-in-class efforts to deliver cost and cash leadership for Maersk

Drive process readiness to support future technology from a Digital, Platform and Data perspective

Build a highly engaged workforce that is future-ready and a culture that supports Maersk’s Strategy

With strength of more than 12,000 employees, Maersk GSC is spread across India (Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune), China (Chengdu) and the Philippines (Manila), with a small hub in Morocco (Tangier). Established in 1999, Maersk GSC’s competencies have grown in the last few years by being an integrated part of delivering strategic business growth. Maersk GSC teams interact with multiple stakeholders across A.P. Moller – Maersk to enable about 30 million touchpoints per year with over 59,000 customers. Maersk GSC oversees not only the strategic execution of finance and commercial processes, but also closely partners with the Technology teams based out of Maersk GSC. The GSC comprises some of the best minds in engineering, digital innovation, finance, commercial, operations, and information technology that develops innovative end-to-end solutions providing best-in-class customer experience.

About A.P. Moller - Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs 80,000 people.