2021 August 17 16:20

SAMI signs cooperation agreement with Bahri to support defense logistics localization

In line with its commitment to develop the capabilities and support the localization of Saudi Arabia’s military industries sector, Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), signed a logistics services agreement with Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation. Under the terms of the agreement, Bahri will provide wide-ranging internal and external logistics services, including sea, air, and land transport, as well as freight services to the various business units and affiliated companies of SAMI, according to the company's release.



Under the agreement, SAMI’s five business divisions, as well as its affiliates, including the Advanced Electronics Company (AEC), Accessories and Components Company (AACC), SAMINavantia, SAMI L3Harris, and SAMI CMI, will be the beneficiaries of Bahri’s logistics services. Though the agreement presently covers the Saudi market, it is likely to be expanded to include the global defense and logistics sector in the future.