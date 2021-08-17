2021 August 17 09:47

New connection from Latvia to DCT Gdansk

Image source: DCT Gdansk

On 13 August 2021, DCT Gdansk welcomed for the first time the feeder vessel Rix Lagoon, which arrived as part of the new connection to DCT Gdansk from Liepaja (Latvia), DCT Gdansk says in its press release. “We are very pleased to welcome the new Baltics feeder operator FIELDS, who has launched this service (FDL1) to DCT Gdansk. The vessel will arrive in Gdansk twice a week. The aim of the new container feeder is to connect the west part of Latvia with the biggest container hub in the Baltic Sea”, the statement said.