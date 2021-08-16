2021 August 16 13:20

Russian Fishery Company improves logistics of supplies to foreign partners

Russian Fishery Company has mastered direct product deliveries in reefer containers to Europe, USA and South East Asia by sea from the port of Vladivostok, according to the company's release. Previously, RFC shipped products to these regions exclusively through the ports of Korea and China.

Shipping costs through Vladivostok have become competitive thanks to a state program of support and subsidies for transport costs, carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture. We highly appreciate the program to support exporters of agricultural products and expect that it will be extended to 2022 and beyond.

By helping to increase the turnover of domestic ports, especially in the Far East, the program will undoubtedly contribute to the creation of new jobs in the region, an increase in tax payments and, as a result, to the development of Russian ports and an increase in their competitiveness.

Since the beginning of the year, RFC has shipped more than 1000 containers of fish products through the port of Vladivostok. The company is also developing export supplies by rail. In the near future, the RFC will begin direct railway deliveries to Germany, Holland and Slovakia. About Russian Fishery Company RFC is one of the largest producers of Pollock globally. The company is among the three leading Russian producers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific Нerring. RFC is engaged in fishing in the far Eastern fisheries basin.

The Company’s large fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of seafood. Strategic goals of the Company involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to building of new, state-of-the-art supertrawlers. RFC is building a new fleet of 11 supertrawlers. Each trawler is designed for an annual catch of more than 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Russian Far East. The first of supertrawlers to be built for the RFC was handed over to the company in 2020.