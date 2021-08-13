2021 August 13 17:40

Large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov of RF Navy's Northern Fleet enters the English Channel

Today, a detachment of ships and support vessels, led by the large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov of the Northern Fleet, passed the Pas-de-Calais and continues its movement southward in the English Channel, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The corvette Gremyashii of the Pacific Fleet and the minesweeper Vladimir Yemelyanov of the Black Sea Fleet also operate as part of the detachment of ships and support vessels at sea. These warships, after participating in the Main Naval Parade, joined a detachment of ships and support vessels of the Northern Fleet in the waters of the North Sea on August 12.

In the future, in accordance with the plans for long-distance voyage, the crews of ships and support vessels will have to practice a number of tasks of inter-fleet cooperation.