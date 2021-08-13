2021 August 13 16:59

Rosneft’s average daily liquids production in 1H 2021 amounted to 3.82 mln barrels

The fulfillment of the OPEC+ Agreement affected the indicator



Rosneft says its average daily liquids production in 1H 2021 amounted to 3.82 mln barrels per day.



1H 2021 liquids production amounted to 692.1 mln barrels (93.3 mln tonnes).

The fulfillment of the OPEC+ Agreement that had come into force on May 1, 2020, as well as the substitution of low-margin assets by greenfields affected the indicator.

1H 2021 gas production amounted to 31.05 bln cubic meters, average daily gas production reached 171.5 mln cubic meters per day.

