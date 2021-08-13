2021 August 13 16:05

Leading North American terminal operator orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane to upgrade technology and increase eco-efficiency in Montreal

LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc (LOGISTEC), a dry bulk terminal operator at the Port of Montreal, Canada, has ordered an eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald Model 7 Mobile Harbor Crane to improve their technology and eco-efficiency in material handling. The order was booked in June 2021. The crane will be delivered in October and used to handle dry bulk cargo such as scrap metal, according to the company's release.

A major port on the eastern seaboard of the North American continent, the Port of Montreal services Toronto and central Canada, as well as the Midwest and Northeast of the United States, with almost half of its import traffic coming from Europe. Such a port needs high-performance cranes to ensure it can always manage a 24/7 continuous flow of freight. The time had come to add new equipment to the existing fleet of mobile harbor cranes at the LOGISTEC terminal. They ordered a Konecranes Gottwald Model 7 crane, which will bring a new level of eco-efficiency to their dry bulk handling equipment. Commissioning and handover are scheduled for October 2021.

The new crane is a Konecranes Gottwald Model 7 Mobile Harbor Crane in the G HMK 7608 B variant. With a maximum radius of 54 m, it can service bulk vessels up to Capesize class. Smart crane features combined with a maximum lifting capacity of 150 t make it versatile enough to handle almost any kind of dry bulk cargo. The crane is equipped with external power supply to use power from the harbor main for an eco-efficient operation. For working independently from this power source, the Model 7 uses its on-board diesel engine which fulfills the latest emission standard EPA Tier 4f.

