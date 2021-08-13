2021 August 13 10:37

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Alfa Aquilon

Image source: Krasnoye Sormovo

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has delivered the Alfa Aquilon, ship of Project RSD59, to State Transport Leasing Company.

The companies have signed the delivery/acceptance certificate for the last in the series of nine dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59 (designed by Marine Engineering Bureau) intended for Alfa LLC.



The Alfa Aquilon was launched on 9 July 2021.



According to Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC, the ship has successfully undergone mooring and see trials in the water area of Volga.



“We have completed the construction of nine dry cargo carriers for Alfa LLC. Today we have delivered the last ship in the series”, said Mikhail Pershin adding that the company has already commenced the construction of a new RSD59 series numbering 11 ships.



All in all, Krasnoye Sormovo has built 29 ships of Project RSD59.

The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

