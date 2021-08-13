2021 August 13 09:59

Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports of North-West Region grew by 12.7% in 7M’21

Coal accounted for 42.1% of cargo bound for North-West ports

Russian Railways says that loading of Russia’s export cargo bound for domestic ports of the North-West Region totaled 82.7 million tonnes in January-July 2021, up 12.7%, year-on-year.



In the reporting period coal accounted for 42.1%, oil cargo – 27.7%, fertilizers – 12.2%, ferrous metal – 4.5%, ore – 4.9%.



Over the 7-months period loading of ferrous metal bound for the Novy Port station (Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg) rose almost 1.5 times to 2.2 million tonnes. The amount of fertilizers delivered to the Avtovo station (Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg) rose by 14.7% to 4.2 million tonnes. В Мурманский торговый порт на станцию Мурманск прибыло 8.3 million tonnes of coal was delivered to the Murmansk station (Commercial Seaport of Murmansk) which rose by 11.7%, year-on-year. Loading of ore bound for the Luzhskaya station (seaport of Ust-Luga) exceeded 2.2 million tonnes (up over 10-fold).