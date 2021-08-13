2021 August 13 07:55

Svitzer Amea extends contract with Suez Canal Authority

Svitzer, leading global towage provider and part of Maersk, has extended its current contract with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) to include two additional tugs, according to the company's release.

Svitzer has been providing towage services in the Suez Canal since late 2019 with the two tugs Svitzer Port Said 1 and Svitzer Port Said 2 operating out of Port Said by the Mediterranean Sea entrance to the Canal. From Q4 2021, two new +70 tonnes bollard pull tugs will begin operating out of Port Suez by the Red Sea entrance to the Canal.

The two new tugs will be an important addition to the existing fleet and will ensure a future proofed operation that can provide the needed towage services as the volume of world trade and vessels passing through the Canal continue to increase.

The two tugs are newbuilds delivered from the Cheoy Lee Shipyard and will be manned by all Egyptian crews. Operations are planned to start in Q4 2021.

With a fleet of more than 85 vessels operating in seven ports and 11 terminals across 12 countries in the region, Svitzer is a leading towage provider in the AMEA (Africa, Middle East & Asia) region.