    Throughput of Taganrog port in 7M’2021 climbed by 14% Y-o-Y

    Image source: Rosmorport
    Handling of ferrous metal surged 3.2 times

    In January-July 2021, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 1.664 million tonnes of cargo (+14%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

    In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 16% to 451,000 tonnes, handling of ferrous metal surged 3.2 times to 415,000 tonnes while handling of grain fell by 29% to 425,000 tonnes, coal - by 17% to 246,000 tonnes.

    Over the 7-month period, exports increased by 32% to 1.274 million tonnes, imports – by 61% to 20,000 tonnes while short-sea traffic dropped by 23% to 370,000 tonnes. 

    In the reported period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 396 arrivals and 394 departures including port fleet vessels versus 371 arrivals and 371 departures in January-July 2020.

