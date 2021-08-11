2021 August 11 15:44

Navigation practice begins for cadets on training vessel Khersones

Image source: Rosmorport

The sailing training vessel Khersones took another crew of cadets to undergo navigation practice. On August 3, a sailing boat with cadets on its board went on a trip from the seaport of Sevastopol, Rosmorport says in a press release.

A total of 4 practice managers and 115 cadets from Water Transport Academy of RUT (MIIT), FSPI HE "Volga State University of Water Transport" (Nizhny Novgorod), Nizhny Novgorod River School named after I.P. Kulibin, Ufa Branch of FSPI HE "Volga State University of Water Transport", State Budgetary Professional Educational Institution of the Republic of Crimea "Kerch Maritime Technical College", Maritime University named after Admiral F.F. Ushakov and Murmansk State Technical University were on the board of the vessel.

During the practice, cadets will have to learn how to perform various onboard works, participate in mooring operations, and study the design of a modern sailing vessel.

Navigation practice on the vessels of FSUE "Rosmorport" is necessary for cadets to confirm their theoretical knowledge and obtain practical skills, which contributes to improving the qualification of novice specialists and allows cadets to earn the necessary navigation qualification.