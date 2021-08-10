2021 August 10 18:47

Russian seaports cargo volumes in Jan-July rose 1.5%

Cargo throughput growth rate has increased fivefold since the beginning of the year



Freight traffic at the seaports of Russia in January-July 2021 reached 482.88 million tonnes, which is 1.5% more than in the seven-month period of 2020 with cargo volume growth rates increasing fivefold since the beginning of the year, Rosmorrechflot said.



The seven-month total volume included 237.76 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+ 7.1%) and 245.12 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.3%).



The seaports of the Arctic Basin volume totaled 54.75 million tonnes (-0.4%), of which the volume of dry cargo transshipment reached 16.27 million tonnes (+1.6%), of liquid bulk - 38.48 million tonnes (-1.2%).



The seaports of the Baltic basin handled 144.41 million tonnes (-0.3%), including dry bulk cargo - 67.9 million tonnes (+ 6.6%) and liquid bulk cargo - 76.51 million tonnes (-5.7%).



Seven-month volume of the seaports of the Azov-Black Sea basin rose to 147.19 million tonnes (+ 3.5%): 63.55 million tonnes (+ 10.4%) of dry bulk cargo and 83.64 million tonnes ( -1.2%) of liquid bulk cargo.



The seaports of the Caspian basin in the reporting period handled 4.21 million tonnes (-14.6%) of cargo, including 1.42 million tonnes (-32.9%) of dry cargo and 2.79 million tonnes (-0.9%) of liquid bulk cargo.



The ports based in the Far Eastern basin handled 132.32 million tonnes (+ 2.8%): 88.62 million tonnes (+ 7.2%) of dry bulk and 43.7 million tonnes (-5.1%) of liquid bulk cargo.