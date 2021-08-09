2021 August 9 15:09

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 24,600 pmt as of Aug 6

Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between August 2 and August 6 fell week-on-week by RUB 399



Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between August 2 and August 6 fell week-on-week by RUB 399 and totaled RUB 24 646 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained unchanged, at RUB 22 850 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1 017 to RUB 23 047 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price was down RUB 420 to RUB 22 648 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the price remained flat at RUB 26,850 pmt;

Siberian Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 250 to RUB 27 173 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the M100 price rose by RUB 330 to RUB 33 440 pmt.





