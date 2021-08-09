2021 August 9 11:01

ICTSI Iraq hits 3 million TEU milestone

Basra Gateway Terminal (BGT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) subsidiary operating at the Port of Umm Qasr in Iraq, recently handled its three millionth TEU, according to the company's release.

The milestone was achieved during the handling of Evergreen’s Ever Uranus and coincided with BGT’s seventh year of operations at the country's premiere maritime gateway. BGT commenced operations in 2014 and now holds the record as the only container terminal in Umm Qasr to handle three million TEUs.

Since BGT started operations, ICTSI has invested more than USD250 million to modernize the multipurpose terminal. The investments include the construction of three new berths at BGT East, rehabilitation and expansion of the three existing berths and the terminal yard, acquisition of new equipment including three post-Panamax quay cranes – the largest in Iraq, and implementation of state-of-the-art systems, all of which have helped BGT maintain its market leader position.

BGT is the first and currently the only terminal in Iraq capable of efficiently handling 14,000-TEU capacity boxships. This unique and exclusive advantage continues to help the Port of Umm Qasr attract new services, especially ones that are operated by larger vessels.



BGT’s three million TEU milestone also marks its seven years of continuous investment to modernize Iraq’s largest maritime gateway



ABOUT BASRA GATEWAY TERMINAL

Basra Gateway Terminal (BGT) is a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) headquartered in the Philippines. In 2014, ICTSI signed a contract with the General Company for Ports in Iraq to manage, operate and rehabilitate terminal facilities in North Port Umm Qasr, Iraq and to develop and expand container handling capacity via new infrastructure development. ICTSI has progressively built on this initial commitment.



ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.