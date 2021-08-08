2021 August 8 13:19

USCG rescues woman after an accident near Fleming Key

A Coast Guard Station Key West boat crew rescued an injured 70-year-old woman after she was ejected from her personal water craft, Thursday, near Key West Harbor, in Key West, Florida.



The woman was returned to shore by the Key West rescue crew and transferred to awaiting emergency medical services for a possible leg injury.



A Sector Key West watchstander received notification via a phone call from a good Samaritan at approximately 2:30 p.m. reporting a woman was reportedly injured after she was ejected from her personal water craft.