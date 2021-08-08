-
2021 August 8 13:19
USCG rescues woman after an accident near Fleming Key
A Coast Guard Station Key West boat crew rescued an injured 70-year-old woman after she was ejected from her personal water craft, Thursday, near Key West Harbor, in Key West, Florida.
The woman was returned to shore by the Key West rescue crew and transferred to awaiting emergency medical services for a possible leg injury.
A Sector Key West watchstander received notification via a phone call from a good Samaritan at approximately 2:30 p.m. reporting a woman was reportedly injured after she was ejected from her personal water craft.
Другие новости по темам: US Coast Guard, search and rescue
2021 August 8
2021 August 7
2021 August 6
2021 August 5
2021 August 4
|18:27
|CTRL Marine Solutions announce their acquisition by Campbell Johnston Clark
|18:07
|IMCA signs Gulf of Guinea Declaration on the Suppression of Piracy