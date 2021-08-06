2021 August 6 17:36

Hydrogen revolution powers its way to Iceland

Ambitious targets for Iceland to become carbon neutral by 2040 are a step closer today after the announcement of plans for an exciting new project harnessing the power of hydrogen to fuel transportation HS Orka and Hydrogen Ventures Limited (H2V) have today announced radical plans to develop a production plant for green methanol using green hydrogen to power the marine sector, as well as domestic and commercial vehicles such as cars, vans and lorries, according to the company's release.

More than 80% of Iceland’s energy consumption is already based on renewables – primarily geothermal and hydro power – but the development of green hydrogen projects will mean the country can truly claim to be world leaders in the field of renewable and clean energy.

H2V’s Chief Executive Officer Horacio Carvalho said, ‘Iceland has set itself ambitious targets for reducing its carbon emissions and we believe harnessing the power of hydrogen is crucial in achieving them. With its history of utilising renewable energy, Iceland is leading the way, showing the world how zero-carbon can be achieved and we are excited to be a part of this new revolution.’



HS Orka/H2V’s projects will focus on using geothermal energy to produce green hydrogen, which will then be used in the production of synthetic fuels. All the hydrogen created and used will be certified ‘green hydrogen’ meaning that 100% of the energy used to generate it comes from renewable sources.

This project will comprise two phases, with an initial 30MW input, followed by a second phase of a much larger scale for the production of green hydrogen. The total cost of Phase One is anticipated to be €100m.