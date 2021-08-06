  The version for the print
    MASHPROMLEASING to sponsor the "Financing and Implementation of Shipbuilding Projects" cession at the Conference in the run-up to NEVA2021 Expo

    IAA PortNews to host the 4th edition of Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet International Conference

    MASHPROMLEASING JSC will be a sponsor of “Financing and Implementation of Shipbuilding Projects” session “of the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”.

    The 4th edition of Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet International Conference will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2021, in the run-up to the NEVA2021 Exhibition. The Conference is a convenient and helpful opportunity for networking of shipbuilders, customers and contractors related to the icebreaking, maintenance, rescue and salvage services provided to ensure safe shipping and port operations.

    The conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS). Read more about the event >>>>.

    Among those invited to participate in the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet” are the largest operators of icebreaking, towing, bunkering, rescue, dredging and crew transfer fleet, both foreign and Russian shipbuilding companies, naval architecture and marine engineering firms, stevedoring companies and state regulators. More than 150 participants are expected to join the event. The organizer will issue a catalogue of the conference participants.

    The conference hosted by IAA PortNews will be livestreamed in Russian/English thus ensuring a considerable expansion of the audience.

