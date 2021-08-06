2021 August 6 11:19

Seven-month RZD container traffic rose 14.6%

Photo credit: RZD



Across the network of Russian Railways (RZD) in January-July 2021 moved in 3 695 500 TEUs of loaded and empty containers to all destinations. This figure represents a 14.6% growth on the same seven-month period a year before, RZD said.RZD transported 1 397 200 TEUs (+ 7.3%) of containers for destinations in Russia, 915 700 TEUs (+ 8.9%) of export containers, 782 700 TEUs (+16, 5%) of import containers and 600 000 TEUs (growth - 1.5 times) of transit containers.The number of loaded containers carried by RZD in all destinations increased by 20.8% to more than 2.6 million TEUs (36.8 million tonnes, + 17.6%). This freight volume included chemicals and soda - 439 000 TEU (+ 9.2% to the level of January-July 2020); timber cargo - 347 000 (+ 9.6%); industrial goods – 265 400 (+ 35%); paper – 202 900 (-0.7%); hardware – 239 200 (+ 36.2%); machines, machine tools, engines – 212 800 (+ 37.7%); cars and components – 166 300 (+ 33.4%); ferrous metals – 140 800 (+ 23.6%); the rest and consolidated cargo – 94 400 (+ 36.6%); non-ferrous metals – 90 300 (+ 12.4%); crude oil and oil products – 41 900 (-14.6%); construction materials – 83 900 (+ 19.8%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 29 400 (+ 19.9%); non-ferrous ore and sulfur raw materials – 20 900 (growth - 1.6 times); coal – 19 900 (new cargo); metal structures – 9 400 (+ 6.3%); fish – 14 400 (+ 18.8%); grain – 18 100 (growth - 3.7 times); milling products - 6 000 (-3.1%); potatoes, vegetables, fruits – 6 800 (growth - 1.4 times); other food products – 104 300 (+ 20.8%).