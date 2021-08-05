2021 August 5 18:34

ABP King’s Lynn handling its first shipment of granite

Associated British Ports’s Port of King’s Lynn welcomed its first ever shipment of granite in July, according to ABP's release. The cargo, received on behalf of Witherley Services, was safely and swiftly discharged to quay, enabling the first deliveries to reach local customers on the same day.

Witherley Services, based in Kettering, is part of the construction company, Aggregate Industries, who chose ABP King’s Lynn to meet their existing local customer demand and expand future sales in the area. The 3,542 metric tonnes of granite came from Aggregate Industries’ flagship super quarry, Glensanda in Scotland, the largest granite quarry in Europe. Granite stone is often used in buildings, bridges, paving, monuments, countertops, tile floors, stair treads and many other design elements of construction.



ABP’s Port of King’s Lynn has benefited from £3.3 million investment, in storage and equipment, in the last couple of years. Whilst agribulks and aggregrates are handled both in-dock and on Riverside Quay, facilities at Bentinck Dock exist for the storage and distribution of recycled metal and other renewable energy products. The port also provides the expertise and equipment to efficiently handle specialist industrial project cargo, supporting the development of major UK infrastructure construction.