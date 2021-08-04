2021 August 4 17:15

Iridium announces partnership with Canadian Coast Guard

Iridium Communications Inc. has announced that the Canadian Coast Guard has adopted Iridium Certus® connectivity with support from Iridium partner MetOcean Telematics. The Coast Guard deployed dozens of Iridium CertusTM Thales VesseLINK™ 700 terminals on its vessels, including icebreakers, to contribute to reliable internet connectivity as crew members deliver programs and services to ensure the safety of mariners in Canadian waters and protect Canada’s marine environment.

Iridium Certus delivers weather-resilient and completely global coverage, ensuring dependable connectivity in the high Arctic where the Coast Guard serves. The Canadian Coast Guard responds to marine search and rescue and environmental incidents, provides icebreaking and aids to navigation services, and ensures waterways are safe and accessible for business year-round including in the Arctic during the operational season from June to November.

While on duty in the high Arctic, the Iridium® network supports Coast Guard ships’ and crew members’ ability to stay in touch with headquarters. Iridium Certus connectivity also supports the Coast Guard’s general safety with access to navigational data and weather reports, which is a large improvement from historical solutions.

The only communications network providing reliable coverage to the polar regions, Iridium enables critical communications and safety services for anyone traveling through the world's most dangerous-to-navigate regions. Unique in the satellite industry, Iridium Certus delivers the fastest L-band speeds in the world – even at the poles – and is the only broadband service that provides truly global, weather-resilient coverage for on-the-move internet and high-quality voice access. As an L-band network, Iridium is also uniquely positioned to provide safety services, including those for the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS), which Iridium launched in December 2020.

