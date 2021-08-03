2021 August 3 15:22

Vard delivers “Le Commandant Charcot” to Ponant

Fincantieri’s subsidiary Vard, one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, delivered “Le Commandant Charcot”, polar exploration vessel for the French cruise company PONANT, according to the company's release.



The unique and state-of-the-art electric hybrid exploration vessel propelled with LNG has been developed by PONANT, Stirling Design International, Aker Arctic and VARD. The vessel is specially designed to bring passengers to discover the polar world’s extreme unexplored lands such as the geographic North Pole (90 degrees North Latitude), the Weddell Sea, the Ross Sea and Peter I Island.

The unit, classified as Polar Class 2, will fulfill the highest standards for environmentally friendly and safe operations. It is the first-ever electric hybrid cruise vessel with ice-breaking technology and dual fuel propulsion, featuring high-capacity batteries and LNG storage on board.



“Le Commandant Charcot” is about 30,000 gross tons, about 150 meters long, and 28 meters wide. The vessel accommodates 245 passengers in 123 staterooms, in addition to a crew of 235 persons.