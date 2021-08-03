2021 August 3 11:58

FESCO starts seasonal delivery of cargo from ports of China and the United States to Chukotka

FESCO Transportation Group says it has started seasonal cargo delivery from the ports of China and the United States to Chukotka as part of the FESCO Arctic Line (FAL) linear container service.

The first ship sailed on August 1 from Taicang (China) to Providence Bay – Pevek – Providence Bay – Yantai (China). It will carry more than 14 thousand tons of cargo.

Operation of the line will be provided by multi-purpose ice-class vessels FESCO Uliss and FESCO Paris, which will make four voyages from July through October and deliver approximately 45 thousand tons of cargo.

In China the ports of call of the line are Qingdao, Taicang and Yantai, in the US – Everett and in the Far East of the Russian Federation – Providence Bay, Pevek, Vladivostok, Vostochny. More than a thousand TEUs were shipped in 2020 as well as about 10 thousand tons of flotation concentrate.

FAL complements the existing service of the Group – FESCO Anadyr Direct Line (FADL), which connects the port of Vladivostok with ports of Chukotka – Anadyr and Egvekinot.