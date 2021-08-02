2021 August 2 16:03

Maersk’s digital logistics platform Twill increases its presence in Gdansk

Increased appetite for digital solutions tailored for small and medium-sized businesses has sparked steady growth of Twill, Maersk’s digital logistics platform launched in 2017. Four years and 5 000 customers later, Twill is expanding its presence in the Polish city of Gdansk where it has located its technology hub and is now recruiting developers, analysts, designers and many more functions to further support the continuously growing customers base on their digital logistics journey.

Since April 2017, The Hague-based company Twill has positioned itself as an end-to-end digital logistics solution for small and medium-sized businesses, simplifying their logistics journey. Today, the company’s vision is to create a world where products and services can flow freely for everyone – a vision that has already appealed to over 5,000 active customers. Twill strives to provide small and medium-sized enterprises with a simple, reliable and easy-to-use online platform to manage their logistics efficiently and without hassle. Initially affiliated with Damco, A.P. Moller - Maersk’s freight forwarding and supply chain management arm, Twill has been powered directly by Maersk since 2018, creating multiple operational and customer synergies and strengthening its position as Maersk’s digital logistics powerhouse.

Twill opened its office in Gdansk, Poland already in 2017 to provide digital support for freight forwarding customers. What started as a small team of four developers has today become a vibrant group of around 25 product owners, engineering managers, tech leads, scrum masters, also including Twill’s first-ever first-line support team for customers. The enlarged team has also moved to a new prime location in Gdansk’s Alchemia business centre, where creative office design and relaxed corporate culture foster productivity and collaboration. And the team is now growing further!



Strong collaboration with Maersk, which also has an office in Gdansk, has resulted in more new hires, with the first Maersk developer joining the Twill office in August.

The Twill team itself will soon be expanded to include new backend and frontend developers, business analysts, designers and many more functions.

The work of the Gdansk-based Twill team has gained recognition in the Maersk community and has helped hire new employees in Gdansk also for Maersk’s own Technology teams, strengthening A.P. Moller – Maersk’s technology footprint in the Polish city.