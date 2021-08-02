2021 August 2 16:54

Rhenus Group plans to acquire the Polish freight forwarding and logistics company C. Hartwig

The Rhenus Group is further expanding its presence in the Polish market with the planned acquisition of the Polish freight forwarding and logistics company C. Hartwig. The acquisition takes place from the OTL Group and is subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities, according to the company's release.

With this acquisition, Rhenus is strengthening its global Air & Ocean network and expanding its position in Eastern Europe. The nine new polish locations in Warsaw, Krakow, Lodz, Wrocław, Poznań, Gdańsk, Szczecin, Katowice and Koroszczyn and the three locations in Hamburg, Felixstowe and New York complement the existing network of locations of Rhenus in Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.



C. Hartwig is one of the leading companies in the Polish transport, forwarding and logistics market with a focus on sea and air freight as well as land transport. In addition, C. Hartwig also operates internationally and offers its customers and contractors solutions for multimodal forwarding, warehousing and project logistics.

With this acquisition, Rhenus is once again demonstrating the importance of the Eastern European markets and, with this investment in economically challenging times, is making clear its willingness to engage in new markets.

The takeover still requires the approval of the supervisory board of the OTL Group, the approval of the antitrust authorities and some structural measures. Once these conditions have been met, the takeover is expected to be completed in October 2021.



