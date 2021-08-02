2021 August 2 14:49

Diana Shipping announces signing of a supplemental agreement with Nordea Bank

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that on July 29, 2021, it signed, through seven wholly-owned subsidiaries, a supplemental agreement to the existing secured loan agreement with Nordea Bank Abp, filial Norge, to extend by 2 years the repayment of the existing secured loan facility from March 2022 to March 2024 and to increase the loan facility by an amount of US$460,000; all other terms to remain the same.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax). The Company also expects to take delivery of one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel by the end of February 2022. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, excluding the one vessel not yet delivered, is approximately 4.6 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.37 years.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.