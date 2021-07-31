  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 31 13:08

    Ammpower Corp signs MOU to provide green ammonia energy solutions to Porto Central in Brazil

    AmmPower Corp. (the “Company” or “AmmPower”) is pleased to announce that is has entered into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Porto Central, located in the State of Espírito Santo, near the state border with Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, for the development of a green ammonia production facility, storage and distribution. Porto Central is being developed as a new deep-water multipurpose industrial port complex, with access to highways, future railways, and other infrastructure. Currently in development, Porto Central will accommodate different types of terminals and industries that will efficiently serve strategic economic sectors, such as oil & gas, energy generation, offshore support, agriculture, mining, container, general cargo and industries, serving an extensive hinterland in Brazil, as well as enable shipping routes around the world.

    AmmPower will deliver its unique green ammonia technology, to help with port energy solutions, including the production of green ammonia fuel to be used for shipping. Porto Central, through its liquid bulk terminal known as “Porto Central Energy Terminal”, will allow AmmPower to move clean hydrogen and ammonia throughout the region where necessary. Porto Central will also serve as an energy hub, and will work with AmmPower to deliver energy and power to the national grid, as well as internationally.

    Porto Central is strategically located at the centre of the Brazilian east coast in the Southeast Region of Brazil, which represents over 65% of the country’s total GDP, near to the strongest production center and with a market of over 100 million consumers. AmmPower will be able to supply ammonia for a variety of uses, including energy infrastructure, the movement of Hydrogen, fuel for the marine industry, and fertilizer for Brazil’s huge agricultural requirements. Currently Brazil imports 90% of its fertilizer, and AmmPower seeks to help create increased self-sufficiency in the agricultural space and food industry.

    Dr. Gary Benninger, AmmPower CEO, states, “This is an incredible step forward for AmmPower to be able to work with Porto Central to create one of the leading clean energy ports in the world. AmmPower’s technology will allow Porto Central to use green hydrogen and ammonia as fuel for the large ships at its port, as well as the small tugboats and other machinery at site. Furthermore, the ability to help provide clean power to Brazil’s national grid, and produce clean fertilizer for their large population presents a huge opportunity.”

    Brazil has over 200 million people, and is strategically located for its access for world-wide shipping routes, being Porto Central the most efficient maritime route to Asia and the Middle East.

    ABOUT PORTO CENTRAL

    Covering over 20 million square metres, Porto Central will serve as one of Brazil’s newest deep water industrial port complex, allowing for 25 meter drafting, and capable of hosting the world’s largest vessels. The port will handle different type of cargoes, such as crude oil & gas, energy, offshore supply, grains, fertilizers, ores, containers, general cargo, among others, with a potential demand that amounts to 220 million tons of cargo per year. Porto Central has access to major highways of the country, and the port will soon be integrated into the country’s new railway infrastructure that will allow transportation of iron ore, soybeans, corn, fertilizer, general cargoes and containers.

    The First Phase of the port will consolidate the beginning of the development of Porto Central Energy Hub, amongst which includes the handling of crude oil, import and distribution of oil products and receipt of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to supply the thermoelectric plants under development at the port. The strategic location of the port in a region with high potential for renewable energy generation allows the production of green hydrogen and ammonia on a large scale in Porto Central to serve the domestic and international markets. Through its liquid bulk terminal, Porto Central will serve as an important oil, gas & energy hub distribution centre for the region, and AmmPower will assist in moving green hydrogen and ammonia throughout the region.

    Porto Central will serve the areas that consist of the States of Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Goías, Mato Grosso, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which together represent more than 64% of Brazil’s GDP and have great importance in agricultural production and iron ore and industrial activities.

    Jose Salomão Fadlalah, Porto Central CEO states, “The partnership with AmmPower is fully in line with the goals of Porto Central to develop a Clean and Green Energy Hub, creating a sustainable business infrastructure helping to accelerating the energy transition”.

    On Behalf of the Board of Directors Gary Benninger, CEO.

    About AmmPower

    AmmPower is a resource exploration company with an increasing focus on clean energy. The Company is based in Vancouver, BC and owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and holds an option over the Titan Property located in the Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario. In addition, together with its partner, ORF Technologies Inc., based in Toronto, Canada, the Company is working on the development of a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, and is also investigating revolutionary catalyst methods to react Nitrogen and Hydrogen together with the aim of creating 100% clean, and cost effective green, turquoise, and blue ammonia.

Другие новости по темам: AmmPowe, green ammonia, Brazil, Porto Central  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 31

13:08 Ammpower Corp signs MOU to provide green ammonia energy solutions to Porto Central in Brazil
11:47 Tiel-Waardenburg dyke reinforcement awarded to Van Oord, Dura Vermeer and Ploegam
11:12 Holland America Line takes delivery of new cruise ship at Fincantieri's Marghera shipyard
10:56 IMI and CSM sign agreement for cooperation in various business areas

2021 July 30

18:22 MEYER WERFT gets new order for a residential yacht
18:10 NYK Line announces delivery of the new LNG carrier Diamond Gas Victoria
17:59 Nutrien and EXMAR partner in building a vessel powered by low-carbon ammonia
17:06 Port of Rotterdam with partners sign an agreement to a joint study for commercial-scale hydrogen imports
16:21 Rhenus plans to acquire the Polish freight forwarding and logistics company C. Hartwig
15:42 Free-to-download report on the status of O&G storage and transshipment industry in Russia
15:21 Half of Dutch hydrogen projects are located in Rotterdam
14:49 Sredne Nevsky Shipyard lays down passenger ship of Project A45-90.2 named Victor Astafyev
14:20 Bollinger Shipyards celebrates commissioning of fast response cutters Henry, Hazard and Hatch in Apra Harbor, Guam
13:58 Balakovsky Shipyard launches hydrographic boat of Project Е35.Г, Yury Osokin, for Northern Sea Route
13:15 Maersk pioneers first block train for Decathlon from Vietnam to France
12:53 Warships of Iran, India and Pakistan navies left Kronstadt after participating in the Main Naval Parade
12:34 12th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit to be held on September 27-30
12:15 Konecranes wins first customer for EPA-approved new diesel-to-hybrid conversion technology
11:49 Changes in Finnlines’ Management: Marco Palmu appointed as Head of Passenger Services
11:26 Handling of dry bulk cargo in Azov-Black Sea Basin expected to grow by 2035
11:20 MAN Energy Solutions and ANDRITZ Hydro agree on hydrogen cooperation
11:03 Broad scope of Wärtsilä solutions selected for OHT’s next-generation wind turbine installation vessel
10:57 Russian cargoes leave neighboring countries’ ports for domestic terminals
10:21 ONE launches Marine Safety and Quality Campaign 2021
10:15 New container terminal for 2,000 TEU put into operation in Novorossiysk
09:38 Nevsky Shipyard welcomes students for summer internship
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of July 29
09:09 Crude oil market sees downward price correction after a two-day long growth

2021 July 29

18:26 GTT appoints its new Chief Financial Officer
18:06 PGNiG terminates Port Arthur LNG agreement
17:54 FESCO, RZD Logistics and Nurminen Logistics launch regular intermodal service from Asia-Pacific countries to Finland via CPV
17:36 PGNiG Group expands its fleet of gas tankers
17:16 The Hebridean Princess returns to ABP’s Port of Cardiff
16:58 Okskaya Shipyard to build five tugboats of Project NE025 for Marine Rescue Service
16:42 Ever Given arrives to the port of Rotterdam
16:34 PGNiG to purchase more LNG from Venture Global LNG
16:17 Kalmar to deliver 12 straddle carriers to long-term partner Medcenter Container Terminal in Italy
15:56 New BIMCO/ICS Seafarer Workforce Report warns of serious potential officer shortage
15:11 Railway traffic launched through the second Baikal tunnel
14:48 Rosmorport's Petropavlovsk Branch takes part in exercises on maritime search and rescue of people
13:59 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore forms Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation
13:15 Hydrographic Company to hold auction for construction of Arc7 hydrographic ship
12:37 Baltiysk ferry meets ISM Code requirements
12:13 Sembcorp Marine bags 24 Workplace Safety and Health Awards
11:46 Ongoing travel restrictions continue to impact Tallink Grupp financial results in Q2 2021
11:08 MARAD awards vessel acquisition management contract to Crowley
10:43 Rosmorport’s tugboats assisted sailing boat Pallada mooring in Egvekinot and Provideniya ports
10:08 Thun Tankers announces the launching of product tanker Thun Empower
10:00 British Ports Association welcomes the resumption of international cruise in England
09:35 Baltic Dry Index as of July 28
09:18 SCHOTTEL to deliver a total of ten rudder propellers and two transverse thrusters to Sanmar Shipyards
09:09 Crude oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves
08:00 Verifavia shipping highlights widespread confusion over EEXI technical parameters
07:55 Drewry launches shipmanager Steering Group to power vessel opex benchmarking

2021 July 28

18:20 NOVATEK announces consolidated IFRS results for Q2 and H1 of 2021
18:01 New BIMCO/ICS Seafarer Workforce Report warns of serious potential officer shortage
17:09 PSA & ONE team up to enhance sustainability and reduce maritime environmental footprint
16:28 ECSA and ETF welcome WHO decision to prioritise seafarers’ vaccination
16:03 Rosmorrechflot supports the International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”
15:42 ERMA FIRST adds world’s smallest ballast water treatment system to product range