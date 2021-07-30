2021 July 30 15:42

Free-to-download report on the status of O&G storage and transshipment industry in Russia

Vostock Capital, organizer of the 16th Technical Conference “TANK FARMS AND OIL TERMINALS: operation, modernisation, development” (24-26 November 2021, Saint-Petersburg) announces the publication of a report on the research of the status and prospects of tank farms and oil terminals development in Russia, compiled prior to the event.

Get the free-to-download report >>>>

The report contains:

market trends and challenges, faced by the industry players

flagship investment projects for operation and modernisation of tank farms and oil terminals

industry development outlooks and other results relevant for the sector

More about the event >>>>