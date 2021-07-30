-
Free-to-download report on the status of O&G storage and transshipment industry in Russia
Vostock Capital, organizer of the 16th Technical Conference “TANK FARMS AND OIL TERMINALS: operation, modernisation, development” (24-26 November 2021, Saint-Petersburg) announces the publication of a report on the research of the status and prospects of tank farms and oil terminals development in Russia, compiled prior to the event.
The report contains:
- market trends and challenges, faced by the industry players
- flagship investment projects for operation and modernisation of tank farms and oil terminals
- industry development outlooks and other results relevant for the sector
