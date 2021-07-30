2021 July 30 14:49

Sredne Nevsky Shipyard lays down passenger ship of Project A45-90.2 named Victor Astafyev

Photo by IAA PortNews

It is the second passenger ship of mixed ‘river-sea’ class intended for Krasnoyarsk-Dudinka-Krasnoyarsk route

On 30 July 2021, St. Petersburg, Russia based Sredne Nevsky Shipyard (SNSZ, part of USC) held an official keel-laying ceremony for passenger ship of Project A45-90.2 named Victor Astafyev indended for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, reports IAA PortNews correspondent.

The keel-laying ceremony was attended by the shipyard management and local authorities. Krasnoyarsk Governor Aleksandr Uss participated via video conference.

An official keel-laying ceremony for the first ship of Project A45-90.2 named Andrey Dubensky was held at Sredne Nevsky Shipyard (SNSZ, part of USC) in July 2020. Both vessels will service the important Krasnoyarsk-Dudinka-Krasnoyarsk route on the Yenisei.

The Andrey Dubensky is the first civil ship being built in Russia for the Arctic zone. The contract for construction of two mixed ‘river-sea’ class passenger ships was signed between SNSZ and State Transport Leasing Company (STLK).

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2023 and 2024. This is the largest civilian ship order for the shipyard.

Key particulars: LOA: 99.0 m; Beam (overall) - 14.9 m; DP: 4.2 m; Draft overall: 2.0 m; Air Draft with a tiltable mast: no more than 14.2 m; Crew: 41; Endurance: 15 days; Speed: 12.4 knots.

According to Vladimir Seredokho, General Director of Sredne Nevsky Shipyard, the Andrey Dubensky can be delivered to the Krasnoyarsk Territory half a year ahead of schedule, by August 2023.

The history of Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard based in Saint-Petersburg dates back to 1912. Today the shipyard is a subsidiary of the Russian shipbuilding conglomerate, the United Shipbuilding Corporation. The company is a leader in composite shipbuilding in Russia. The vessels are manufactured from conventional steel, composite materials, low-magnetic steel, aluminum-magnesium alloys. The shipyard has built over 500 warships and vessels of 43 designs for the Russian Navy and foreign customers.

