2021 July 30 12:34

12th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit to be held on September 27-30

Equip Global will hold the 12th Dredging & Land Reclamation Asia Summit from 27th September to 30th September 2021 – Live Online. This summit will be emphasized on having a comprehensive understanding of the coastal environment plays a crucial role in dredging and reclamation works, having potential positive or negative impact on natural resources, economic resources, and socio-cultural resources. If not handled appropriately, the ripple effect will cause further threat and damaged beyond its intended work area. Additionally, the management of environmental impacts of dredging and reclamation is a challenging activity and requires extensive and precise knowledge and planning.

This event is targeted at people involved In Planning and Development, Automation, Construction, Transformation, Technology in Port Authorities and Operators, Maritime Authorities. Anticipate case-studies from globally renowned port operators, terminal operators and port & maritime authorities on how they have successfully implemented automation technologies at their ports.

