2021 July 29

Kalmar to deliver 12 straddle carriers to long-term partner Medcenter Container Terminal in Italy

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has received an order of 12 diesel-electric straddle carriers from Medcenter Container Terminal (MCT), which is owned and operated by Terminal Investment Limited (TIL). The order was booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q3 order intake, with the delivery of all machines expected to be completed during Q1 2022, according to the company's release.

Located in the southern Italian port of Gioia Tauro, MCT is a megaport able to handle the largest container vessels deployed on Asia-Mediterranean routes. The terminal has handled more than 56 million TEUs since it opened in September 1995. In January 2020, MCT and Kalmar celebrated the delivery of the 200th Kalmar straddle carrier to the terminal.



