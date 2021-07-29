2021 July 29 13:15

Hydrographic Company to hold auction for construction of Arc7 hydrographic ship

Image source: Rosatom



On 16 August 2021, Rosatom’s Hydrographic Company will hold an electronic auction for construction of a lead buoy laying hydrographic ship of Arc7 ice class.

According to the official website of the Unified Procurement Information System, initial (maximum) price of the contract – RUB 7,000,067,180. Source of financing – federal budget.

The bidding period expires on 13 August 2021 with the results announced on August 20.

The ship is intended for a comprehensive hydrographic research and work, for servicing of aids to navigation; for delivery of specialists, supplies and facilities as well as other works ensuring hydrographic support of commercial shipping in the NSR waters.

The ship is to have an unrestricted area of navigation with international voyages and operation on the Northern Sea Route lanes.

Class notation of the ship: КМ Arc7 1 (hull; machinery) AUT1-ICS OMBO DYNPOS-2 EPP BWM(T) Special purpose ship by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping. Flag of the Russian Federation.

Under the contract, the ship is to be delivered before 20 October 2024.

According to earlier statements, more than RUB 7 billion will be invested in construction of the lead hydrographic ship intended for operation in the water area of the Northern Sea Route. The order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in April 2021.

Rosatom says it has announced a competition for construction of the lead buoy laying hydrographic survey vessel of Project HSV05.02 with Arc7 ice class.

The auction for construction of the lead Arc7 hydrographic ship held in June 2021 was recognized as void owing to absence of bidders.

