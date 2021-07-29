2021 July 29 10:43

Rosmorport’s tugboats assisted sailing boat Pallada mooring in Egvekinot and Provideniya ports

Image source: Rosmorport

Tugboats of FSUE " Rosmorport ": tugboat Kapitan Belomestnov in the seaport of Egvekinot (from July 20 to 22, 2021), working tugboat Bulat-6 and sea tug MB-380 in the seaport of Provideniya (from July 24 to 26) successfully provided towing and mooring for the sailing training vessel Pallada, as well as pilotage assistance in the seaport of Anadyr and the seaport of Provideniya.

According to Rosmorport’s press release, the sailing boat entered the seaports of Egvekinot and Provideniya during its trip dedicated to the 280th anniversary of the expedition of Russian sailors under the command of Vitus Bering.

FSUE "Rosmorport" provided the sailing boat with individual conditions for the provision of services, taking into account the importance of the event.

The tugboat Kapitan Belomestnov, the sea tug MB-380 and the working tugboat Bulat-6 are under the jurisdiction of the Anadyr Branch of FSUE "Rosmorport".

The tugboat Kapitan Belomestnov is designed to perform towing and mooring operations in the seaport of Egvekinot, while the sea tug МБ-380 and the working tugboat Bulat-6 provide the above-mentioned services in the seaport of Provideniya.