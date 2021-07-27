2021 July 27 14:42

ICTSI South Pacific starts bulk coffee operations

South Pacific International Container Terminal (SPICT) in Lae, Papua New Guinea recently handled its first delivery of coffee bags following the recent opening of its coffee bulking facility, according to the company's release.

SPICT took delivery of 320 bags of green coffee beans from Monpi Coffee Exports Ltd, one of the country's major coffee producers and the first to avail of SPICT's newest service offering. The shipment was bound for export to Melbourne, Australia.



SPICT's coffee bulking facility offers a 2,000-square-meter, fully equipped warehouse manned by a specialized team dedicated to coffee handling and storage operations. The warehouse is compliant with all the requirements set by Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC), which regulates the coffee industry. SPICT assures customers of readily available containers from all shipping lines, as well as zero risk of missed sailings for shipments approved by the CIC and other concerned agencies.



Coffee production is one of PNG's major industries and provides income to more than three million Papua New Guineans. Majority of the country’s coffee production is centered on Arabica and Robusta, and around 99.9 percent of PNG’s coffee is exported as green beans. The country's coffee trade is well positioned to benefit from new market opportunities.

SPICT enjoys exceptional connectivity with the Morobe and the Highlands region, which accounts for more than 90 percent of the country's coffee production. A key trade facilitator and the largest container handling facility in PNG, SPICT continues to set the standard for port operations in the country and looks to establish itself as the premiere gateway for PNG’s coffee trade.