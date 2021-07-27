2021 July 27 12:25

ABS leads EMSA consortium studying alternative fuels and technologies

A consortium led by ABS, along with CE Delft and Arcsilea is to perform six studies on alternative fuels and decarbonization technologies for the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).

It’s a four-year project to study key aspects of the decarbonization of shipping, including biofuels, ammonia, hydrogen, wind-assisted propulsion, air lubrication and other promising technologies. The initiative is part of EMSA’s mission to provide technical assistance to the EU Commission and member states in the promotion of sustainable shipping and support the shift to low- and zero-carbon operations.



The studies will analyze the industry’s use of each fuel or power technology, including availability, life-cycle emission characteristics and economic aspects. Project partners will also review the current regulatory framework, identify any gaps and include safety assessments for the application of each fuel and power source to cargo as well as passenger vessels.