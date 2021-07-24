  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 24 15:02

    Union Pacific reports 2Q 2021 results

    Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) reported 2021 second quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.72 per diluted share. This compares to $1.1 billion, or $1.67 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2020.

    "The Union Pacific team leveraged volume growth, core pricing gains, and productivity to produce record quarterly results," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Beyond our strong financial performance, we also made progress on our goal to reduce our carbon footprint, which includes a 3% improvement in our fuel consumption rate. Importantly, these strong results were achieved in a challenging environment as our rail network continues to be impacted by supply chain disruptions, particularly in the Intermodal space. As we move into the second half of 2021, we will continue working with our customers and the broader supply chain to increase fluidity and efficiently handle the strong demand for freight transportation."

    Financial Results: Quarterly Records for Operating Ratio, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share

    Second Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2020

    • Operating revenue of $5.5 billion was up 30%.
    • Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, increased 22%.
    • Union Pacific’s 55.1% operating ratio improved 590 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio by 210 basis points.
    • Operating Income of $2.5 billion was up 50%.
    • The company repurchased 12.2 million shares in second quarter 2021 at an aggregate cost of $2.7 billion.

    Operating Performance: Quarterly Records for Workforce Productivity and Train Length; Second Quarter Records for Locomotive Productivity and Fuel Consumption Rate

    Second Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2020

    • Quarterly freight car velocity was 213 daily miles per car, a 6% decline.
    • Quarterly locomotive productivity was 140 gross ton-miles per horsepower day, a 3% improvement.
    • Average maximum train length was 9,410 feet, a 9% increase.
    • Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand gross ton-miles (GTMs), improved 3%.
    • Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,060 car miles per employee, a 22% improvement.
    • Union Pacific’s first half reportable personal injury rate deteriorated to 0.95 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.83 for first half 2020.

    About Union Pacific
    Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations.

Другие новости по темам: Union Pacific, performance  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 24

15:02 Union Pacific reports 2Q 2021 results
13:29 Major £10M project aims to unlock untapped potential of ocean renewable energy fuels
12:37 LR: Turning to technology to tackle container ship fires
11:14 Survitec enhances lifeboat inspection solution to deliver savings and flexibility for ship operators

2021 July 23

18:27 EBRD and Ukraine boost low-carbon hydrogen development
18:03 ROSATOM and GDK Baimskaya LLC sign agreement to jointly supply energy to Baimsky plant
17:58 Van Oord signs contract with the Spanish energy company Iberdrola for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm
17:50 Chantiers de l’Atlantique completes installation of EGCS on three MSC Cruises vessels
17:41 ROSATOM and Aeon Corporation agree to Arctic shipping cooperation
17:32 RWE, Shell, Gasunie and Equinor sign a declaration of intent on the AquaSector project
17:18 Rosatom and DP World sign Cooperation Agreement
16:55 RosGeo eyes exploration of solid mineral deposits in the Persian Gulf
16:32 Learn the latest global LNG trends with LNGcon 2022
16:30 ROSATOM and Moscow State University’s Marine Research Centre sign cooperation agreement on environmental impact assessment in Arctic
16:07 Rosatom expects transit cargo flow along NSR to reach 20-30 million tonnes per year by 2030
15:39 ROSATOM and Nornickel sign supplementary agreement on icebreaker accompaniment
15:01 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 4.1 million tonnes of cargo in H1’21, up 12% YoY
14:36 Recovery of investments in offshore geological exploration not expected by RosGeo before 2022
14:14 Wärtsilä to provide thrusters for two Chinese wind farm turbine installation vessels
13:40 RosGeo: Deposits in shallow waters and estuaries should be taken into account when developing Arctic resources
13:12 A deep sea mineral riser system reviewed by ABS in an industry first
12:48 Nornickel set to expand and upgrade Dudinka port
12:11 Maersk changes the logistics landscape in Bulgaria and launches intermodal weekly service connecting Burgas to Plovdiv and Sofia
12:09 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index rises in July 2021
11:43 Vietnamese Navy ships arrived in Vladivostok to participate in Russian Navy Day celebration
11:11 GTT receives orders for the tank design of two new LNG сarriers
11:07 Integrated drill of emergency response teams conducted at CPC Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk
10:45 Alexei Rakhmanov: USC saved nearly RUB 18 billion in 2021 through cost optimization
10:24 Baltic Dry Index as of July 22
10:06 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:48 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping supports the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”
09:30 China ports container volume rises 15% in first half of 2021
09:27 Alexei Rakhmanov: USC is set to open up routes that do not depend on foreigners
09:09 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handles high-speed train intended for Uzbekistan Railways
08:40 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward trend on Jul.23.

2021 July 22

19:00 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic rose by 2.59% to 17,047,282 tonnes YTD
18:35 Equinor Brasil Energia awarded a contract to Floatel Victory
18:05 Solstad Offshore ASA announces new contract for the CSV Normand Jarstein to DeepOcean AS
17:55 Manila Harbor Center aids PH Coast Guard’s substation project
17:25 Suek AG supramax vessel Kumpula to sail through Northeast Passage
17:05 US FMC establishes Ocean Carriers Audit Program
16:25 Survitec enhances lifeboat inspection solution to deliver savings and flexibility for ship operators
16:05 RINA and SWS mark a new era in Cruise shipbuilding in China
15:27 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 2.24 million tonnes of coal in H1’21, up 4% YoY
15:22 DBS partners maritime players and MPA to complete Singapore’s first live bunker delivery financing pilot with digital bunker delivery note
15:11 Two new hybrid LNG-electric ships join to the Brittany Ferries fleet
15:05 Second batch of oversize equipment for Amur GCC reloaded in De-Kastri
14:42 CMA CGM to launch a new Indian Ocean feeder service
13:21 DCT Gdańsk Welcomes New CEO – Charles Baker
13:20 Port of Rotterdam posts H1 2021 results
12:58 Seven entities interested in investing in Port Gdański Eksploatacja
12:03 Shipping industry announces international decarbonisation conference at COP26
11:03 Boskalis awarded contract for deepening the approach channel to harbor of Harwich, UK
10:29 Transport Canada issues new Ballast Water Regulations
10:24 Rosmorport completes repair dredging at Vostochny seaport
09:53 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:36 IAA PortNews opens registration for 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of July 21
08:31 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward evolution on Jul 22

2021 July 21

18:30 MSC Cruises restart its activity in the Port of València