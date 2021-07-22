2021 July 22 18:05

Solstad Offshore ASA announces new contract for the CSV Normand Jarstein to DeepOcean AS

Solstad Offshore ASA has announced a new contract for the CSV Normand Jarstein to DeepOcean AS. The vessel will support DeepOcean`s IMR, light construction, offshore renewables and recycling projects, according to the company's release.

The contract will commence in 1Q 2022 and have a firm period of hire until end 2023. Additionally, DeepOcean holds an option to extend the contract until end 2024.