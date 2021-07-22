  The version for the print
    Solstad Offshore ASA announces new contract for the CSV Normand Jarstein to DeepOcean AS

    Solstad Offshore ASA has announced a new contract for the CSV Normand Jarstein to DeepOcean AS. The vessel will support DeepOcean`s IMR, light construction, offshore renewables and recycling projects, according to the company's release.

    The contract will commence in 1Q 2022 and have a firm period of hire until end 2023. Additionally, DeepOcean holds an option to extend the contract until end 2024.

19:00 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic rose by 2.59% to 17,047,282 tonnes YTD
18:35 Equinor Brasil Energia awarded a contract to Floatel Victory
17:55 Manila Harbor Center aids PH Coast Guard’s substation project
17:25 Suek AG supramax vessel Kumpula to sail through Northeast Passage
17:05 US FMC establishes Ocean Carriers Audit Program
16:25 Survitec enhances lifeboat inspection solution to deliver savings and flexibility for ship operators
16:05 RINA and SWS mark a new era in Cruise shipbuilding in China
15:27 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 2.24 million tonnes of coal in H1’21, up 4% YoY
15:22 DBS partners maritime players and MPA to complete Singapore’s first live bunker delivery financing pilot with digital bunker delivery note
15:11 Two new hybrid LNG-electric ships join to the Brittany Ferries fleet
15:05 Second batch of oversize equipment for Amur GCC reloaded in De-Kastri
14:42 CMA CGM to launch a new Indian Ocean feeder service
13:21 DCT Gdańsk Welcomes New CEO – Charles Baker
13:20 Port of Rotterdam posts H1 2021 results
12:58 Seven entities interested in investing in Port Gdański Eksploatacja
12:03 Shipping industry announces international decarbonisation conference at COP26
11:03 Boskalis awarded contract for deepening the approach channel to harbor of Harwich, UK
10:29 Transport Canada issues new Ballast Water Regulations
10:24 Rosmorport completes repair dredging at Vostochny seaport
09:53 Crude oil market sees downward price correction
09:36 IAA PortNews opens registration for 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of July 21
08:31 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue firm upward evolution on Jul 22

18:30 MSC Cruises restart its activity in the Port of València
18:00 Agreement signed between Grimaldi and Armas Trasmediterranea
17:55 Stena RoRo orders its tenth E-Flexer RoPax ferry
17:51 “FLORIAN” Port Fire Brigade to take care of safety in the Port of Gdańsk
17:17 ESPO welcomes "Fit for 55”-package
16:33 Vietnamese Navy ships to take part in celebration of RF Navy Day in Vladivostok
15:48 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 6M’2021 fell by 24.2%
15:25 Maersk Broker Advisory Services launch partnership with McKinsey & Company to assist the maritime industry in its decarbonisation journey
15:02 GTT is selected by Seaspan, SHI and ZIM to design the fuel tanks for five very large LNG-fuelled container vessels
14:49 Lena River United Shipping Company opens Arctic navigation season
14:02 Safe Bulkers enters into an agreement for the acquisition of three Kamsarmax Class dry-bulk Japanese vessels
13:50 CIMAC World Congress to open in one year’s time
13:10 ABP’s Port of Ipswich retains first place for agricultural products exports in the UK
12:52 CIMAC on the IMO decisions: Clear regulations are in the interest of the maritime industry
12:43 NYK to build company’s first LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carrier
12:31 M. Skuodis: Opening the Kaunas Intermodal Terminal marks a new stage in the Rail Baltica project
12:10 Golar, Perenco and SNH agree increased capacity utilisation of FLNG Hilli Episeyo
11:48 New berth put into operation at newly reconstructed KSK terminal
11:03 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward correction on Jul.21 after dramatic drop the day before
11:00 BC Ferries' fourth Island Class ferry transits Panama Canal
10:46 Kaunas Intermodal Terminal opened to commercial traffic on the Rail Baltica railway
10:25 Port of Tallinn opened a new and sustainable terminal
10:17 MES-S delivers a 66,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "JAL KALPATARU at its Tamano Shipyard
09:31 Crude oil prices decrease in response to US reserves growth
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of July 20
08:00 IAA PortNews celebrates its 17th anniversary!

18:07 Solstad Offshore ASA announces contract awards for two CSVs
17:23 Port of Corpus Christi sets new tonnage records in H1 2021
17:06 Equinor, RES and Green Giraffe team up for floating offshore wind growth in France
16:34 “K” LINE signs a long-term consecutive voyage charter for a LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carrier with JFE Steel Corporation
15:52 The Mercury corvette superstructure delivered to Severnaya Verf Shipyard from SNSZ (video release)
14:17 SZRK takes delivery of KSP02 design second crab factory "Azimut" from Turkish shipyard
13:12 MOL signs deal for long-term transport using newbuilding LNG-fueled bulker
12:42 Onego Shipyard to build Project 23620 LNG-fueled icebreaker duo for Rosmorport
12:21 Valenciaport total freight traffic up 11.11% to 7,359,953 tonnes in June 2021
12:08 Zero-emissions truck project launches at Port of Oakland