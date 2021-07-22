2021 July 22 15:27

Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga handled 2.24 million tonnes of coal in H1’21, up 4% YoY

In January-June 2021, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC operating in the port of Ust-Luga increased its coal handling by 4%, year-on-year, to 2.24 million tonnes. The terminal also handled 78,000 tonnes of petcoke (-72%).

According to the press release, the company’s throughput totaled 2.32 million tonnes.



In the reported period, MRC handled 77 ships and over 31,000 railcars with average daily handling of railcars as high as 173 units, maximum – 281 units.



Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC (MRC) is a cargo terminal in the Port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region, Russia. MRC specializes in unloading / loading and storage of dry bulk and general cargoes. The port handles primarily steam coal exported from Russia.

