2021 July 21 17:55

Stena RoRo orders its tenth E-Flexer RoPax ferry

Stena RoRo has announced a new charter agreement with Marine Atlantic, a Canadian federal Crown corporation. As a result, Stena has ordered its tenth E-Flexer vessel from the CMI Jinling (Weihai) shipyard. The ship, when delivered, will run in eastern Canada between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. Delivery from the shipyard is expected during 2024, according to the company's release.



To date, Stena RoRo has ordered ten large RoPax vessels of the E-Flexer type, five of which have now been delivered. The company has an option for additional vessels from the CMI Jinling (Weihai) Shipyard.



About Stena E-Flexer

The Stena E-Flexer vessels combine cargo and passenger capabilities and are substantially larger than today's standard ferries. The Stena E-Flexer class is at the forefront in terms of environmental sustainability and sets a new standard in terms of emissions, cost and energy efficiency, as well as performance.



Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. Stena RoRo provides custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both to Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new ships and the conversion of existing ships to provide tailored solutions to its customers. Since 2013, Stena RoRo have been responsible for the design and completion of Mercy Ships’ new hospital vessel the Global Mercy – the world's largest civilian hospital ship.



About Marine Atlantic

Marine Atlantic is a federal Crown corporation, and is committed to providing a safe, environmentally responsible ferry service between the Island of Newfoundland and the Province of Nova Scotia in a reliable, courteous, and cost-effective manner. Marine Atlantic serves two routes. The first is a year-round, 96 nautical mile daily ferry service between Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador and North Sydney, Nova Scotia. The second, offered from mid-June until late September, is a 280 nautical mile ferry service between Argentia, Newfoundland and Labrador and North Sydney, Nova Scotia.