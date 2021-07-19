  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 19 15:13

    Shipping associations renew call for international naval response to Nigeria-based pirates

    New forum for operational coordination and deconfliction sees industry pay tribute to Nigeria’s Deep Blue project while repeating the call for international navies to bridge the immediate law enforcement gap, according to BIMCO's release.

    Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Coordination Forum/Shared Awareness and Deconfliction (GoG-MCF/SHADE) on Wednesday 14 July, the International Maritime Organisation’s Secretary-General Kitak Lim welcomed the launch of a new collaborative framework to combat illicit maritime activities in the Gulf of Guinea.

    The meeting also saw participation of navy representatives from the coastal States in the region as well as several non-regional naval powers. The shipping industry was represented by BIMCO, ICS, INTERCARGO, INTERTANKO, and the oil industry’s marine forum OCIMF.

    “The security situation in the Gulf of Guinea remains at the top of IMO’s and my personal priorities,” Mr. Lim said. “International shipping is suffering. Piracy and armed robbery continue to damage the economy and trade. This situation has continued for several years, and these illegal acts must be stopped. Now is the time to make real progress.”

    In his opening remarks on behalf of the shipping industry, Guy Platten, Secretary-General of ICS, recognised the efforts made by regional coastal States, and called for more non-regional military assets to deploy to the region. Mr. Platten said: “Regional coastal states are on the right track, ramping up their law enforcement, judicial processes, and military capabilities to establish maritime security in their waters, and among these, Nigeria’s Deep Blue project is notable. It is by far the most ambitious and promising project in the region right now and has the potential, over time, to be a game changer to the fight against piracy.” Mr Platten went on to say: “Moreover, we have seen a non-regional military presence, which has assisted ships attacked by pirates in cooperation with regional states. We need to see more such deployments, and for them to work constructively with the Yaoundé framework and GoG-MCF/SHADE. Deployments such as that of the Italian Navy have clearly demonstrated the huge potential these ships have to make a difference when acting in accordance with the rights granted by the UNCLOS convention.”

    A total of three working groups were established to deal with various aspects of law enforcement operations. They covered areas such as air deconfliction, cooperation at sea, and information sharing and reporting. At this first meeting the working groups only skirted the surface of the challenge at hand, and it is clear there are several interfaces between regional and non-regional law enforcement assets that would benefit from improved mutual understanding.

    On completion of the meeting, Jakob Larsen, BIMCO’s Head of Maritime Safety & Security, said: “This first GoG-CMF/SHADE meeting was a spectacular success, and we thank Nigeria and the Interregional Coordination Centre (ICC) for this initiative. There is much important work ahead of us. To BIMCO it is key that an effective mix of regional and non-regional law enforcement assets are brought in and work in parallel on suppressing piracy. It is also important that asset protection by commercial/naval joint ventures not be seen as a replacement for effective law enforcement. When it comes to regular commercial shipping, asset protection should only be an interim solution to be used when law enforcement fails to achieve what it is intended to.”

Другие новости по темам: INTERCARGO, INTERTANKO, ICS, BIMCO, IMO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 19

16:12 ABS releases guidance on autonomous and remote-control technologies
15:13 Shipping associations renew call for international naval response to Nigeria-based pirates
14:26 Aker Solutions awarded major offshore wind contract
14:03 NorthPort, MICT inter-terminal transfers boost Coca-Cola’s supply chain
13:49 New Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh visits Damen’s Global Dredging Headquarters
13:17 Russian Gov’t has allocated more than RUB 1 billion to complete the North Pole Arctic research vessel
12:37 Crude oil prices decline on OPEC+ decision
12:24 Murmansk Fish Port six-month volume falls 2.7%
12:03 MSC and Shell sign collaboration agreement on decarbonising shipping
11:30 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 16
11:03 Equinor ready to further develop floating offshore wind in Scotland
10:27 Milaha reports a 46% increase in net profit for H1 2021
10:16 The Gov’t Committee instructed the Ministry of Transport to continue the development of the Caspian-Azov / Black Sea year-round navigation project
09:18 Port of Oakland volume spiked 11.4 percent in first half ’21
08:36 MABUX: Global bunker prices may stay steady with no firm trend on Jul 19
08:35 Bangkok expands electric fleet with commissioning of twelve passenger ferries

2021 July 18

16:37 15,000-dwt asphalt carrier to be equipped with SCHOTTEL EcoPellers
14:21 Danaos Corporation announces agreement for the acquisition of six 5,466 TEU Eco-design wide beam container vessels
13:29 World's tallest cruise ship, Golden Horizon arrives in Dover for inaugural call
12:01 Incremental improvement in Transnet operations following unrest
10:57 Pyxis Tankers announces delivery of a modern product tanker

2021 July 17

15:09 Diana Shipping announces the acquisition of a Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel
13:52 MSC and Shell sign collaboration agreement on decarbonising shipping
12:37 MINSHIP and Auerbach join forces to combine their expertise in the Bulk and MPP sector
11:41 CMA CGM to implement new FAK rates for cargo shipped from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean
10:05 Bangkok expands electric fleet with commissioning of twelve passenger ferries

2021 July 16

18:17 Samskip’s strengthens presence in the Nordics led by new subsidiary in Finland
17:16 Rising cost of fuel leads BC Ferries to reduce fuel rebate
16:23 The European Federation of Inland Ports supports the track to 55 outlined by the “Fit for 55”-package
16:07 The newest ocean cruise ship “Viking Mars” floated out in Ancona
15:20 Damen contracted to deliver cutter suction dredger to T&C in Paraguay
14:42 Concordia Damen held naming ceremony for twin inland container vessels for Den Bosch Max BV
14:41 Extra Container Capacity Antwerp to receive European funding
14:31 First drone traffic system is being tested at the Port of Hamburg
14:03 CMA CGM to offer a new intermodal rail solution from/to Aswan, Egypt
13:08 Global Ports posts its Q2 and H1 2021 operational results
12:14 CTSP handled first express container train as part of a new service for cargo delivery from Yekaterinburg
12:04 ABS verifies SBM Offshore’s AI-powered mooring solution
11:43 Samskip strengthens presence in the Nordics led by new subsidiary in Finland
11:36 Vympel Shipyard lays keel for Grachonok-class anti-saboteur boat (Project 21980)
11:03 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India to North Europe & the Mediterranean
10:20 ClassNK and the Carbon Trust sign agreement to support progress of offshore wind power generation in Japan
10:09 No significant evolution in crude oil prices
09:57 Latvia’s Port of Ventspils six-month volume down 14% Y/Y
09:46 MABUX: bunker indexes may continue downward changes on July 16
08:49 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 15

2021 July 15

18:24 Rosneft Bunker successfully refuels the TS Khersones with low-sulfur fuel
18:16 ClassNK and the Carbon Trust sign agreement to support progress of offshore wind power generation in Japan
17:12 NOVATEK creates a subsidiary to develop domestic LNG fuel market
16:31 EU overreach threatens to sink shipping’s decarbonisation efforts, warns ICS
16:26 DAMEN is the General Sponsor of the 4th International Conference Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet
16:03 Port of Rotterdam welcomes the NAIADES III Action Plan for inland waterway transport
16:02 PortNews to provide information support to the NEVA-2021 participants
15:13 Dublin Port volumes down 2.1% in H1 2021
15:03 Associated British Ports publishes its Annual Review 2021
14:43 Cargo transhipment in North Sea Port rises in the first half of the year
14:12 WindFloat Atlantic becomes the world’s first classed offshore windfarm
13:47 Nearly 1 million tonnes of Sibanthracite’s coking coal exported in H1 2021 via Port of Taman
13:32 Wärtsilä launches major test programme towards carbon-free solutions with hydrogen and ammonia
13:19 NOVATEK establishes Climate and Alternative Energy Subcommittee