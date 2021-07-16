2021 July 16 12:04

ABS verifies SBM Offshore’s AI-powered mooring solution

ABS has issued New Technology Qualification (NTQ) to SBM Offshore’s artificial intelligence (AI) powered Intelligent Agent Mooring Line Integrity Tool, allowing the technology to be integrated into offshore systems for the first time, according to ABS's release.

The novel tool collects data such as wind speed, FPSO heading, and GPS information and couples this with machine learning approaches to provide the asset owner with continuous feedback on the integrity of their mooring system. The tool has the ability to detect potential mooring line failure and location without reliance on a traditional tension monitoring system, thanks to the potential for deeper insight offered by AI techniques.

The tool was evaluated using the framework outlined in the ABS Guidance Notes on Qualifying New Technologies and ABS Guide for Smart Functions for Marine Vessels and Offshore Units.