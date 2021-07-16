2021 July 16 14:03

CMA CGM to offer a new intermodal rail solution from/to Aswan, Egypt

In addition to the current service offer 6th of October Ramp, and to meet customers' demand, CMA CGM has introduced its new rail product connecting the world from/to Aswan with a weekly train through Damietta and Ain Sokhna corridors connecting with Med Lines and Rex.

Transit time inland to Aswan Ramp is 3 days and 6th of October Ramp 1 day.

Aswan is reached in 31 days from Shanghai and 6th of October in 29 days.