-
2021 July 16 14:03
CMA CGM to offer a new intermodal rail solution from/to Aswan, Egypt
In addition to the current service offer 6th of October Ramp, and to meet customers' demand, CMA CGM has introduced its new rail product connecting the world from/to Aswan with a weekly train through Damietta and Ain Sokhna corridors connecting with Med Lines and Rex.
Transit time inland to Aswan Ramp is 3 days and 6th of October Ramp 1 day.
Aswan is reached in 31 days from Shanghai and 6th of October in 29 days.0 Links
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM
2021 July 16
2021 July 15
2021 July 14
2021 July 13
|18:39
|Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 6M’2021 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
|18:20
|Port of Gothenburg classed as excellent in gender equality survey