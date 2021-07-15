2021 July 15 18:24

Rosneft Bunker successfully refuels the TS Khersones with low-sulfur fuel

Photo credit: Rosmorport



Rosneft Bunker says it has successfully carried out bunkering of Tall Ship Khersones at the Port of Novorossiysk with low-sulfur fuel oil.The refueling was performed by bunkering vessel RN-Tuapse that supplied 100 tonnes of regulations complaint fuel TMS-A (less than 0.1%).After refueling the training ship with cadets of the Sevastopol branch of Admiral Ushakov Maritime State University will proceed from Novorossiysk to the Tuapse area.The Khersones, a three-mast tall ship, was built in 1989, at Gdańsk Shipyard, Poland. The ship is named after the city of Chersonesus, an ancient city and archaeological site near Sevastopol. The commissioned vessel managed by the Black Sea squad of training vessels performed training international voyages with cadets aboard. Since 2006 the ship has been laid-up with the reduction of the crew. Khersones sailing ship is the unique vessel, which in 1997 doubled Cape Horn with the engine turned off.Rosneft Bunker is a leading bunker fuel supplier in terms of sales of marine fuel in the Russian bunker market. Rosneft Bunker constantly increases the efficiency of its business, actively introduces and uses advanced technologies and strictly follows Russian and international standards of environmental and industrial safety.