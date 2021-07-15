2021 July 15 12:12

Port of Los Angeles container volumes up 27% to 876,430 TEUs in June 2021

The Port of Los Angeles processed 876,430 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in June, a 27% increase compared to last year. It was the Port’s busiest June ever and closed the fiscal year at 10,879,383 TEUs, a new milestone for any Western Hemisphere port, according to the company's release.



Over the past 12 months, the Port of Los Angeles eclipsed eight monthly records, had its two highest-performing quarters and top four individual months in the Port’s 114-year history.



June 2021 loaded imports reached 467,763 TEUs compared to the previous year, an increase of 27%. Loaded exports decreased 12% to 96,067 TEUs compared to the same period last year. It was the lowest amount of exports at the Port of Los Angeles since 2005.



Empty containers climbed to 312,600 TEUs, a jump of 47% compared to last year due to the heavy demand in Asia.



The total June 2021 volume of 876,430 TEUs surpassed the previous June 2019 record of 764,777 TEUs by 15%. The fiscal year close of 10,879,383 TEUs is 12% higher than the previous 12-month record, when the Port handled 9,688,252 TEUs in FY 2018-19.



Six months into the 2021 calendar year, overall cargo volume is 5,427,359 TEUs, an increase of 44% compared to 2020.



North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $259 billion in trade during 2020. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura. The Port of Los Angeles has remained open with all terminals operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.