  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 15 11:09

    Port Kavkaz six-month volume drops 12% Y/Y

    Photo credit: Rosmorport
    Freight traffic in January-June 2021 at Russia’s southern port Port Kavkaz fell 12% as compared with the six-month period of 2020 and totaled 12 739 000 tonnes, the PortNews regional correspondent reports citing The Port Kavkaz.Harbourmaster office.

    In the reporting period 5 629 000 tonnes (-8%) of export cargo were transshipped at the anchorage location of Port Kavkaz.

    Handling of exports at Port Kavkaz increased by 22% to 1.99 million tonnes, while imports rose 19%, to 32 000 tonnes. The volume of short sea traffic, on the contrary, decreased by 18% to 5 924 000 tonnes.

    Transshipment of export grain and cereal crops increased by 3% to 6 313 000 tonnes, of coal – by 2.7 times to 1.46 million tonnes. The volume of handled oil products dropped by 15% to 4 103 000 tonnes, of sulfur - by 52% to 1.30 million tonnes.

    Bunkering of ships at Port Kavkaz in Jan-Jun declined 55% to 56 300 tonnes.

    In the six-month period the Port Kavkaz Harbourmaster office registered 2,047 ship calls (excluding Ro-Ro ferries) which is 29% lower than a year before.

Другие новости по темам: cargo throughput, Port Kavkaz  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 15

16:31 EU overreach threatens to sink shipping’s decarbonisation efforts, warns ICS
16:03 Port of Rotterdam welcomes the NAIADES III Action Plan for inland waterway transport
16:02 PortNews to provide information support to the NEVA-2021 participants
15:13 Dublin Port volumes down 2.1% in H1 2021
15:03 Associated British Ports publishes its Annual Review 2021
14:43 Cargo transhipment in North Sea Port rises in the first half of the year
14:12 WindFloat Atlantic becomes the world’s first classed offshore windfarm
13:47 Nearly 1 million tonnes of Sibanthracite’s coking coal exported in H1 2021 via Port of Taman
13:32 Wärtsilä launches major test programme towards carbon-free solutions with hydrogen and ammonia
13:19 NOVATEK establishes Climate and Alternative Energy Subcommittee
12:51 RINA to undertake Tunisia Interconnection marine feasibility
12:12 Port of Los Angeles container volumes up 27% to 876,430 TEUs in June 2021
11:09 Port Kavkaz six-month volume drops 12% Y/Y
11:02 Damen Shipyards Den Helder completes maintenance and modernisation of HNLSM Snellius
10:52 Maersk to redesign its ocean network in West & Central Asia to create customer value
10:43 Maintenance dredging kicked off at the Port of Ust-Luga
10:09 Crude oil prices decline on OPEC+ news
10:02 European shipowners welcome the Fit for 55 climate package but fear lack of consistency among proposals may undermine increased climate ambition
09:53 Seanergy announces new time charter agreement and new financing agreement of $30.9 million
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of July 14
09:05 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate downward changes on July 15

2021 July 14

18:22 New COO for APM Terminals Spanish Gateways
18:16 Mastermind Shipmanagement and DESMI Ocean Guard signed a frame agreement for the supply of 13 BWMS
17:14 DMS Holland to distribute Anti Rolling Gyro
16:45 Subsea 7 awarded contract in the Middle East
16:25 ADNOC invests over $750 mln in drilling-related services
16:05 Peab rebuilds ferry berths for electric ferries in Nordland
15:49 Vladimir Korolev named as Severnaya Verf Shipyard Board Chairman
15:41 Volkswagen Group orders four more ships with dual-fuel engines
15:20 Volga Shipping kicks off its 2021-2030 newbuilding programme with four dry bulk carriers order
14:13 Olympic Subsea to deploy Vessel Insight across its fleet
13:11 ESL Shipping, SSAB and Port of Oxelösund start Virtual Arrival trial in the Luleå-Oxelösund traffic
12:11 Pilbara Ports Authority total throughput up to 724.7 million tonnes in last financial year
11:10 DEME Offshore successfully installs DolWin6 HVDC cable with ‘Living Stone’ operating on LNG
10:20 Wärtsilä’s LNG experience key to multi-engine order for new Italian ferry
10:10 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 13
09:58 First of seven new services welcomed at Cai Mep
08:57 Crude oil prices decline on Delta variant fears
08:45 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate upward changes on July 14

2021 July 13

18:39 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 6M’2021 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
18:20 Port of Gothenburg classed as excellent in gender equality survey
18:15 Multimodal Logistics Transport Summit 2021 to be held as virtual event on 29-30 July 2021
18:03 Throughput of port Vyborg in 6M’2021 rose by 33% Y-o-Y
17:45 Longchamp embarks on NEOLINE' sailing cargo ships to reduce the emissions of its transatlantic supply chain
17:30 Throughput of port Primorsk in 6M’2021 fell by 11% Y-o-Y
17:15 Atlantic Towing selects Vard Electro for implementation of battery technology to reduce Green House Gas emissions
16:54 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 6M’2021 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
16:35 CIMC Raffles nets 2+2+2 Next Generation Low Emission 6500CEU PCCs deal with Wallenius
16:13 SSY Futures arranges the first trade in SGX’s new gas-powered LNG freight futures contract
16:09 Justice Department and Federal Maritime Commission sign MoU to support interagency collaboration
15:48 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 6M’2021 fell by 2% Y-o-Y
15:41 Cavotec secures order with Port of Stockholm for first automated mooring system in Sweden, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 5,000 tonnes per year
15:25 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 3% in 6M’2021
15:03 Wärtsilä's LNG experience key to multi-engine order for new Italian ferry
14:20 New industry report addresses technical challenges as floating offshore wind progresses to commercial scale
13:47 Port of Szczecin-Świnoujście Jan-May 2021 volumes rose 13% YoY to 14.35mt
13:15 ABS publishes Guidance on reduced manning requirements for safe operations
12:33 Primorsk Universal Loading Complex obtains state expert approval
12:12 Bollinger christens ocean transport barge Holland for General Dynamics Electric Boat
11:49 Port of HaminaKotka announces changes to its price list