2021 July 15 11:09

Port Kavkaz six-month volume drops 12% Y/Y

Photo credit: Rosmorport



Freight traffic in January-June 2021 at Russia’s southern port Port Kavkaz fell 12% as compared with the six-month period of 2020 and totaled 12 739 000 tonnes, the PortNews regional correspondent reports citing The Port Kavkaz.Harbourmaster office.In the reporting period 5 629 000 tonnes (-8%) of export cargo were transshipped at the anchorage location of Port Kavkaz.Handling of exports at Port Kavkaz increased by 22% to 1.99 million tonnes, while imports rose 19%, to 32 000 tonnes. The volume of short sea traffic, on the contrary, decreased by 18% to 5 924 000 tonnes.Transshipment of export grain and cereal crops increased by 3% to 6 313 000 tonnes, of coal – by 2.7 times to 1.46 million tonnes. The volume of handled oil products dropped by 15% to 4 103 000 tonnes, of sulfur - by 52% to 1.30 million tonnes.Bunkering of ships at Port Kavkaz in Jan-Jun declined 55% to 56 300 tonnes.In the six-month period the Port Kavkaz Harbourmaster office registered 2,047 ship calls (excluding Ro-Ro ferries) which is 29% lower than a year before.