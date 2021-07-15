2021 July 15 09:53

Seanergy announces new time charter agreement and new financing agreement of $30.9 million

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. reported today that, taking advantage of the current strong market conditions, it has fixed one more of its Capesize vessels, the M/V Worldship, under a fixed-rate time charter (“T/C”) with a world-leading U.S. commodity trading company, which is already amongst the Company’s charterers.

Moreover, Seanergy successfully concluded the financing of two of its new acquisitions, the 2012-built Capesize M/V Hellasship and the 2010-built M/V Patriotship through a sale and leaseback agreement with a major Chinese financial institution.



The M/V Worldship has been fixed on a T/C with a world-leading U.S. commodity trading company, at a gross daily rate of $31,750 for a period of about 12-16 months. The T/C is expected to commence immediately upon the M/V Worldship’s upcoming delivery, which is anticipated within August 2021.



The Vessels were sold and chartered back on a bareboat basis for a five-year period and the combined financing amount is $30.9 million and the applicable interest rate is LIBOR + 3.50%. Following the second anniversary of the bareboat charter, the Company has continuous options to repurchase the Vessels while at the end of the 5-year bareboat period, it has the option to repurchase the two vessels for $15.3 million in total.

Following the delivery of the M/V Worldship to her charterer, 93% percent of its fleet will be employed under medium to long-term time charters.

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. On a fully-delivered basis, the Company's operating fleet will consist of 16 Capesize vessels with an average age of 11.4 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 2,829,631 dwt.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP”, its Class A warrants under “SHIPW” and its Class B warrants under “SHIPZ”.