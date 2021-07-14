  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 14 15:41

    Volkswagen Group orders four more ships with dual-fuel engines

    Volkswagen is the first automaker to transport most of its new vehicles overseas using low-emission LNG ships (LNG – liquefied natural gas), according to the company's release. After the first two LNG car carriers entered service in 2020, Volkswagen Group Logistics has now ordered four more ships with dual-fuel engines that can be powered with environmentally friendly liquid gas. They should be traveling the world’s oceans by the end of 2023, serving the North American route between Emden in Germany and Veracruz in Mexico. On the return trip, the LNG ships will transport new vehicles destined for Europe. Soon, six of the nine car carriers crossing the North Atlantic for Volkswagen will be powered by LNG.

    The further decarbonization of shipping will result in substantial CO2 reductions, with the use of liquid gas enabling Volkswagen to cut the ships’ CO2 emissions by up to 25 percent (tank-to-wake). “In line with the Group’s commitment to e-mobility and climate-neutral production, the LNG fleet used by Logistics represents a major contribution to making Volkswagen net carbon neutral by 2050,” says Simon Motter, Head of Volkswagen Group Logistics.

    Volkswagen was one of the first car manufacturers to subscribe to the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement that aim to limit global warming to significantly less than two degrees by 2050. The Volkswagen Group has therefore committed to e-mobility as well as to the sustainable production and use of new electric vehicles. The company follows the principle of focusing first on the avoidance of CO2 emissions and then on reducing emissions as far as possible. Only unavoidable emissions are offset by climate protection measures.

    In Germany, the Group has already switched all rail transport with Deutsche Bahn to green electricity and is extending this to transport throughout Europe. On coastal routes, the Group already operates two car carriers with biofuel produced from plant-based residues such as waste oil from the food industry. This has resulted in an 85-percent reduction in CO2 emissions (well-to-wake).

    Exclusive long-term agreements have been signed with shipowners Wallenius Marine and SFL Corporation for the use of the four new car carriers on the North Atlantic route. The state-of-the-art ships are being built in China. They each have a capacity of around 7,000 CEU (car equivalent units), which corresponds to between 4,400 and 4,700 vehicles from the Volkswagen Group’s model mix. The ships will be powered by 13,300 kW dual-fuel engines from MAN Energy Solutions and, in eco-speed mode, will be able to travel at speeds of 15 to 16 knots (28 to 30 km/h).

    In contrast to other LNG-powered marine engines, the two-stroke engines from MAN Energy Solutions use a high-pressure technology that results in virtually no methane slip, making the ships chartered by Group Logistics especially climate-friendly. The two LNG ships that came into service in 2020 are also equipped with this climate-friendly technology, which was a key factor in choosing these ships.

    The use of LNG not only reduces CO2 emissions. It also cuts the emissions of nitrogen oxides by up to 30 percent, soot particles by up to 60 percent and sulfur oxides by as much as up to 100 percent. The liquid gas-powered car carriers require no modification to be able to run on alternative non-fossil fuels such as biogas, e-gas from renewable sources and biodiesel.

    It will also be possible to retrofit two of the new ships with battery cells to achieve further reductions in fuel consumption. All four LNG ships will have shore power connections which means they can eliminate all local emissions in ports providing this facility.

    Each year, Volkswagen Group Logistics organizes some 7,700 ship departures worldwide. As well as utilizing capacities on hundreds of scheduled cargo vessels, eleven car carriers operate exclusively for Volkswagen. In the future, six of them will be powered by LNG.

    Two of the eleven charter vessels on the European coastal routes are powered by biofuel. Each year, the Volkswagen Group ships 2.8 million new cars.

Другие новости по темам: MAN Energy Solutions, SFL Corporation, Volkswagen Group, Wallenius Marine, LNG ship  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 14

17:14 DMS Holland to distribute Anti Rolling Gyro
16:45 Subsea 7 awarded contract in the Middle East
16:25 ADNOC invests over $750 mln in drilling-related services
16:05 Peab rebuilds ferry berths for electric ferries in Nordland
15:49 Vladimir Korolev named as Severnaya Verf Shipyard Board Chairman
15:41 Volkswagen Group orders four more ships with dual-fuel engines
15:20 Volga Shipping kicks off its 2021-2030 newbuilding programme with four dry bulk carriers order
14:13 Olympic Subsea to deploy Vessel Insight across its fleet
13:11 ESL Shipping, SSAB and Port of Oxelösund start Virtual Arrival trial in the Luleå-Oxelösund traffic
12:11 Pilbara Ports Authority total throughput up to 724.7 million tonnes in last financial year
11:10 DEME Offshore successfully installs DolWin6 HVDC cable with ‘Living Stone’ operating on LNG
10:20 Wärtsilä’s LNG experience key to multi-engine order for new Italian ferry
10:10 Baltic Dry Index as of Jul 13
09:58 First of seven new services welcomed at Cai Mep
08:57 Crude oil prices decline on Delta variant fears
08:45 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate upward changes on July 14

2021 July 13

18:39 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 6M’2021 fell by 7% Y-o-Y
18:20 Port of Gothenburg classed as excellent in gender equality survey
18:15 Multimodal Logistics Transport Summit 2021 to be held as virtual event on 29-30 July 2021
18:03 Throughput of port Vyborg in 6M’2021 rose by 33% Y-o-Y
17:45 Longchamp embarks on NEOLINE' sailing cargo ships to reduce the emissions of its transatlantic supply chain
17:30 Throughput of port Primorsk in 6M’2021 fell by 11% Y-o-Y
17:15 Atlantic Towing selects Vard Electro for implementation of battery technology to reduce Green House Gas emissions
16:54 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 6M’2021 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
16:35 CIMC Raffles nets 2+2+2 Next Generation Low Emission 6500CEU PCCs deal with Wallenius
16:13 SSY Futures arranges the first trade in SGX’s new gas-powered LNG freight futures contract
16:09 Justice Department and Federal Maritime Commission sign MoU to support interagency collaboration
15:48 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 6M’2021 fell by 2% Y-o-Y
15:41 Cavotec secures order with Port of Stockholm for first automated mooring system in Sweden, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 5,000 tonnes per year
15:25 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 3% in 6M’2021
15:03 Wärtsilä's LNG experience key to multi-engine order for new Italian ferry
14:20 New industry report addresses technical challenges as floating offshore wind progresses to commercial scale
13:47 Port of Szczecin-Świnoujście Jan-May 2021 volumes rose 13% YoY to 14.35mt
13:15 ABS publishes Guidance on reduced manning requirements for safe operations
12:33 Primorsk Universal Loading Complex obtains state expert approval
12:12 Bollinger christens ocean transport barge Holland for General Dynamics Electric Boat
11:49 Port of HaminaKotka announces changes to its price list
11:16 Self-lifting floating drilling rig towed in the Kola Bay by the pilots of Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch
10:47 Port Houston posts results for June 2021
10:15 Crowley to build and operate the first fully electric U.S. tugboat
09:52 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 9.5% in H1’21
09:28 Oil prices start increasing
09:13 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate slight downward changes on July 13
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of July 10

2021 July 12

18:36 Qatar Petroleum and KOGAS signs a 20-year SPA to supply 2 mln tons of LNG annually
18:02 Tallink Grupp’s new LNG-powered shuttle vessel Mystar to take place in Finland, Rauma Shipyard, on 12 August 2021
17:40 NBBB delivers fourth ASD-90 tug and recaps on the ASD-90 program
17:37 PLA urges public to share views on tidal Thames' future
17:09 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for Q2 and H1 of 2021
16:41 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Leonid Pestrikov
16:04 TotalEnergies Marine Fuels and Mitsui O.S.K Lines move closer to operational service of first LNG bunker vessel
15:32 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg enhances its energy efficiency
15:13 APM Terminals Liberia celebrates investment in port operations
15:00 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,400 pmt
14:50 DFDS freight up 19% in June 2021
14:24 The flying Candela C-7 wins world's most prestigious electric speedboat race in Monaco
13:01 WinGD’s 6X72DF-2.1 with iCER technology chosen for sustainability and efficiency for newbuilds
12:36 Throughput of Russian seaports in 6M’2021 climbed by 0.3% (detalization)
12:01 Stena Line aim to reduce emissions by 5 % using AI
11:10 Aker Solutions awarded subsea contract offshore Norway