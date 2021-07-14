2021 July 14 17:14

DMS Holland to distribute Anti Rolling Gyro

DMS Holland has announced that the Anti Rolling Gyro (ARG) is now available as part of their complete yacht stabilisation product range, according to the company's release. With immediate effect, this Dutch company specialising in yacht stabilisation solutions - will act as a distributor for the Benelux and Scandinavian (Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark) regions.

The ARG is a gyro stabiliser featuring proven technology by Mitsubishi for space station stabilisation. It guarantees zero speed stability for fast and slow cruising yachts and is suitable for all hull shapes.

Better onboard comfort is central to the performance of the ARG. Operation is substantially quieter than other gyros on the market and gives optimal results faster. Further benefits include faster operability, considerably shorter ‘read-out’ times and a better response to higher waves thanks to the larger 180 degree gimbal angle resulting in the torque output being the highest in the market.

With the ARG, product quality has certainly not been compromised to achieve a higher performance. The technology and quality developed for a space station has been incorporated into these ARGs for yachts. Furthermore, the streamlined design complexity has ensured enhanced durability of components and construction meaning reduced parts and maintenance, longer service intervals and lower production costs.

Installation is also straight-forward with no need for any hull penetrations, water cooling or hydraulics. This makes the ARG ideal for both new build and retrofit and the price / performance ratio makes the ARG equally as attractive being upto 40% cheaper than comparable market alternatives.



About DMS Holland

Dynamic Marine Systems (DMS) is a Dutch company specialising in the development and production of yacht stabilisers. Their product range includes the DMS MagnusMaster, DMS AntiRoll, DMS Wavemaster and DMS Universal. The addition of the DMS ARG completes their extensive range of innovative and proven yacht stabilisation solutions.