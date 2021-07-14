2021 July 14 12:11

Pilbara Ports Authority total throughput up to 724.7 million tonnes in last financial year

The Pilbara Ports Authority has achieved another record-breaking year, with a total annual throughput of 724.7 million tonnes, according to the company's release.

This strong year-on-year performance follows Pilbara Ports Authority exceeding 700 million tonnes for the first-time last financial year and represents an increase of 14 per cent over the past five years.





