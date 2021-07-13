2021 July 13 18:15

Multimodal Logistics Transport Summit 2021 to be held as virtual event on 29-30 July 2021

TraiCon Events will be hosting India’s premier freight transport, logistics, warehouse & supplychain management online summit called “Multimodal Logistics Transport Summit” powered by all cargo logistics which will be held at the virtual 3d platform on the 29th & 30th July 2021. This forum will be attended by over top 300+ participants, key warehouse & logistics parks infrastructure project stakeholders and government officials from across the India.

This virtual summit brings the forefront exemplary thought leaders & movers from all modes of freight transportation including sea, road, rail, and air under one roof to successfully meet & network with the latest logistics & supply chain solution providers in-order to improve their businesses by finding new ways of moving their products more efficiently. This summit will provide the opportunity for the first time ever, to hear both the shared and nuanced perspectives of multimodal logistics modernization across the key vertical sectors, including manufacturing, retail, municipality, FMCG, chemical, automotive, electronics, food & drink, fashion, pharmaceuticals, construction, oil & gas, aerospace, energy, real estate, recycling, paper/print and many more. This summit would be featuring a host of very interesting case study presentations from industry experts such as Shri. Amit Kale, Associate VP Sourcing & Supplychain at Reliance Retail, Shri. Dr. Anil Chinnabhandar, Senior Vice President Planning & Supply chain at Landmark Group India, Shri. P. Umesh, Head of Import/Export Operation at Sanofi India Ltd, Vikas Kumar, National Head – Demand Planning at Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Smt.Sapna Ahuja, Chief Operating Officer at MapmyIndia, Captain. T. S. Ramanujam Chief Executive Officer, Logistics Sector Skill Council, Shri.Subrata Basak, Chief Logistics Officer - Tata Steel BSL Ltd, amongst many others.

Many technology solution providers, logistics companies, warehouse automation & material suppliers would be participating in the Multimodal Logistics Transport Summit as Sponsors and Exhibitors who will be showcasing their host of solutions including few of the top solution providers such as allcargo logistics – powered by sponsor, Maersk, Cognex, Locus.sh – Tier One Sponsors, NTT Data, NEC Corporation, Mapmyindia, Seapol Logistics – Tier Two Sponsors and Goodrich International, Scanwell Logistics – Tier Three Sponsors.

"TraiCon Events would like to take this opportunity to thank all our Supporting Partners, Speakers, Sponsors, Associations, and Media Partners & Participants for supporting the summit and ensuring that we together will be able to successfully host the Multimodal Logistics Transport Summit 2021", says the organizer.

Register now to Exhibit or Attend: https://traiconevents.com/mlts/registration/